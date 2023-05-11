Find Yourself! 400+ Official Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival Photos

Over the past 10 years, the first weekend of May in Tyler, TX, has become synonymous with BBQ and live music. Hard to believe that we just hosted the ninth edition of our Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival, but, we did. Man, time flies when you’re having a good time, right?

With The Brick Streets beneath their feet, over 6,500 concert-goers; from as far away as The U.K., and as nearby as just down yonder, folks from all walks of life came together over smoked meats and great music. It was beautiful.

Thank you all for once again making this festival a massive success. Each year we are blown away by the support from East Texas for this event.

The gates opened at 12 noon for our VIP ticket holders, who were quickly chowing down on delicious food from over 20 of Texas' best BBQ joints. As the afternoon marched on, the streets were filled up the smiles, the smell of BBQ, and sounds of live music.

The biggest of thank you's to all of our BBQ Joints, who brought their crews and talent to The Rose City from across The Lone Star State to showcase their smoked meats:

1701 Barbecue | Beaumont, Brett's BBQ | Rockdale, Brisket Love BBQ & Icehouse | Lindale, Country Tavern | Kilgore, Crossbuck BBQ | Farmers Branch, Helberg Barbecue | Waco, Hill Barbecue | Lubbock, Kreuz Market | Lockhart, LJ's BBQ | Brenham, Nomad Barbecue | Cypress, Poke In Da Eye World Championship BBQ | Tyler, Poppy Q's | Elgin, Reveille Barbecue Co. | Magnolia, Slaughter's BBQ | Sulphur Springs, Smoak House No.587 | Palestine, Smokeshow | Tyler, Smokey Joe's BBQ | Dallas, Smoky B Barbecue | Athens, Sunbird Barbecue | Longview, and Tejas Chocolate & Barbecue | Tomball

And the live music, superb. Top to bottom arguably our most talented lineup to date: Kaitlin Butts, Mike and the Moonpies, Charlie Robison, William Clark Green, Shane Smith & the Saints, and then the incomparable Charley Crockett capped off the night.

Now for the photos. A hearty "thank you" to our friends at Callynth Photography, located on The Square in Tyler, TX, for these wonderful pictures. Browse through 'em, if you see yourself, a friend, or just some pics that you like, feel free to download as many as you'd like.

Hope to see y'all back on The Brick Streets in '24 for our 10th Anniversary show.

