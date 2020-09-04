Remember That Record Lotto Texas Jackpot? Well No One Won It

There's still hope for us yet!

According to the Texas Lottery, the record Lotto Texas jackpot of $36.75 MILLION is still up for grabs after there was no winner that matched all 6 numbers from Wednesday night's drawing.

What does that mean for us? The next drawing is tomorrow, Saturday September 5, with a new record jackpot of $37.5 million. That's incredible.

If someone matches all 6 numbers on this drawing, they face an estimated cash value of $31.6 million. Not a bad payday at all.

Although they didn't strike it rich from Wednesday's drawing, there were 27 people that walked away with $2,080. That's a great win if you all did was spend a few bucks for a ticket.

You may want to grab a ticket tonight for tomorrow's drawing, because East Texas seems to have a bit of luck on its side. Just this week, a Longview resident won $5M on a lottery scratch-off ticket!

This Lotto Texas jackpot will now officially be the largest since May 29, 2010, when the jackpot prize was $97 million.

“Lotto Texas has been on quite a run this year and now our players will have a shot to play for the game’s largest jackpot prize in more than decade,” said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery Commission. “I look forward to congratulating the biggest Lotto Texas winner since 2010. As growing jackpots tend to generate much excitement, we want to remind our players to play responsibly. It only takes one ticket to win.”

So far in 2020, there has only been one Lotto Texas jackpot winner, a Laredo resident that claimed a jackpot prize of $17.5 million for the drawing held on Jan. 15, 2020.