Would You Stay in This Birdhouse Airbnb in Round Top, Texas?

Here's an Airbnb rental in Texas worth Tweeting home about!

(Sorry. I was winging it for a cheep laugh.)

Anyway, summer vacation season is upon us, and plenty of folks are looking to get away from it all in a cozy Airbnb with all the comforts of home, plenty of wide open spaces, and maybe even some downright quirky qualities to make their stay memorable.

I happen to be one of those folks, and I've found an Airbnb that'd be a perfect little nest for anyone in need of some R&R in the great outdoors.

It's a birdhouse-inspired cottage in Round Top, Texas, situated about halfway between Austin and Houston. The hosts, Deborah and Ken, say they love birdhouses, so they designed the cottage to make you feel like you're really staying in one. It's got that classic birdhouse shape, and it looks warm and cozy.

You won't be sleeping on a bed of twigs and grass, though. There are two comfortable beds, a beautiful shower for washing up after a hike, and you're even welcome to use the hot tub, heated spa, and fire pit on the 25-acre property.

A deck looks out on a lovely creek, there're swings under oak tree gravel roads to follow for hikes in the fresh air.

As someone who really misses country living, this place is calling to me.

You won't be roughing it, though. Deborah stocks the kitchen with breakfast goodies, homemade pastries and jam, yogurt, fruit, granola, juice, coffee, and a tea pot.

Let's take a closer look at the "AirbnBirdhouse" in Round Top, shall we?

