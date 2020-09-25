RTX Sunday Video: Cody Johnson ‘On My Way To You’

Texas and Red Dirt fans have been burned before, and we've got long memories. So it was no surprise that folks were a bit gun-shy ahead of Cody Johnson's first album after signing a major record label deal.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

His first album as part of the Warner Music Nashville family Ain’t Nothin’ To It, put all that talk to bed. The project put his full range of talents on display giving new fans a taste of what we've have known for years. Dude's a badass.

Back in March of this year, pre-COVID, Johnson's 2016 single "With You I Am" was Certified Gold. It's not his first though, this week's RTX Sunday Video, "On My Way To You," which is two years younger, is Certified Platinum.

Download the Radio Texas, LIVE! ANDROID, or IOS app, and use it to continuously stream the best music in the world without commercial interruption. Be sure to give my new podcast a listen, Buddy Logan's Aircheck is available to stream or download on Spotify, Google, Tunein, anywhere fine podcasts can be found. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to keep up with everything Texas and Red Dirt.