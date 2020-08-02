RTX Sunday Video: Randall King ‘Another Bullet’

Randall King is on a rocket ship. The country crooner recently opened that cross-country show for Garth Brooks at drive-in theaters throughout the US. You know which one I'm talking about, right? Yeah, that one that set a record for the largest outdoor live musical event in US history. Over 350,000 people attended that one.

In the summer of '17 the product of the thriving Lubbock-music-scene notched his first No. 1 single with "Tuggin' on My Heart Strings." When King stopped by Radio Texas, LIVE! in July of '18 we debuted "Mirror Mirror," the song went on to become his second No. 1. "She Gone" was a recent multi-week No. 1 on the Texas charts, and his brand new single "Hey Cowgirl," is impacting radio now.

