RTX Sunday Video: Turnpike Troubadours ‘Down Here’

Turnpike Troubadours are currently on that indefinite hiatus, but no matter what the future holds for these boys from Oklahoma, they will go down as one of the best bands to ever come out of the Sooner State.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Over the last decade plus, the guys enjoyed so much success, and developed an insatiable fanbase. Today we take a look at their fourth, and self-titled album that was released in September of '15.

The Turnpike Troubadours peaked at No. 3 on the U.S. Country Albums chart and it quickly reached the top of iTunes country albums sales. “Down Here” was the first single off the album, and this week it's your RTX Sunday Video.

Front man Evan Felker did his first interview post-hiatus for the book, "Red Dirt: Roots Music, Born in Oklahoma, Raised in Texas, at Home Anywhere," and things seem to be looking up for one of our generation's most talented word smiths. “The past year has been some of the best moments and best parts of my life,” Felker said. "First and foremost, I found sobriety and recovery. And I stepped away from the road and got a clearer view of the world. I got back to just being me. I could not have ever done that while we were touring like we were. I had initially blamed everything on being on the road. But it’s only when you take the road out of the equation that you see you’ve still got problems. I was able to start fixing those.” Read more here.