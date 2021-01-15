RTX Sunday Video: Wade Bowen & Randy Rogers ‘Rhinestoned’

Individually the music of Randy Rogers Band and Wade Bowen has been forever woven into the tapestry of Texas Music. Together the friends have entertained tens of thousands across the U.S. with their annual "Hold My Beer and Watch This" Tour.

What began as a fun summer tour for the guys nearly two decades ago has turned into one of Texas Music's most anticipated annual tours. With the release of three subsequent collaborative albums, the latest, Hold My Beer: Vol. 2, was out last May 8th, the guy's side-hustle has become one of the scene's most iconic duos.

