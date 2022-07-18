Sasha Is A Go Getter And She’s Ready For Her New Home, NOW!

Get our free mobile app

The Humane Society's Pets Fur People in Tyler is looking for an active family to say 'yes' to Sasha. A family that will open their back door to her and offer up their backyard as her playground and plays with her until her energy tank and reserves are depleted, until the next day!

Sasha is an extremely high energy medium size forty-pound dog. She has huge pointy ears a black face and snout and a beautiful golden short-haired coat.

In addition to playing in the backyard, Sasha loves to go on brisk walks or jogs. She is looking for that East Texas family to step up and take her home to make her feel special and she'll give her unconditional love in return.

Sasha will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash and a certificate forhalf-price basic obedience training from Tyler Obedience Training Club.

For additional information on adopting Sasha call 903.597.2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website. Pets Fur People requires a completed adoption application before a meet and greet can be arranged. Check out the animals that are available for adoption. Adoption hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 am until 5 pm - closed for lunch 1-2 pm. The Humane Society’s Pets Fur People is the only brick-and-mortar no-kill shelter in East Texas. Pets Fur People offers routine vaccinations, except for rabies, to the public for dogs and cats. Follow Pets Fur People on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Please be a responsible pet owner - spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated.

Who Is The Best Vet In Tyler, Texas? Residents Respond With These Vets There is definitely not a shortage of veterinarians around Tyler. When asked for the best, friendliest and least expensive vet in the area, Tyler residents spoke up with these responses.

Plan To Stay At This Beautiful Villa Resort-Style Home In Longview, Texas When it comes to booking a place close to home for your next staycation or if you're looking for a stunning wedding venue, take a look at this villa resort-style home in Longview.