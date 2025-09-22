(KNUE-FM) It seems like just about every week we hear about a new scam online or through our mobile devices. Most of us know to be very cautious, scammers are becoming more sophisticated, sometimes even using AI. But while most people believe it’s seniors who are being scammed in Texas, a new report says that young adults are losing more money to scams than seniors.

Scams Hitting Young Texans the Hardest

According to KHOU, Generation Z (Gen Z) is known for being digitally savvy. They use their online skills for just about everything. But there are some specific scams that young people are falling for lately which include the normal phishing scams, fake job scams, and a popular one right now is rental scams.

When young people are looking for jobs or a place to live and time is running out, it’s easy to get desperate and that is when mistakes are made.

Why Young Adults Are More Vulnerable

The Federal Trade Commission reported that people aged 20 to 29 have lost more money to scams than those 70 to 79. This makes sense, as more people aged 20–29 are online daily, but it’s also a great reminder for all of us to slow down so we don’t become the next victim.

How to Avoid Becoming a Victim

One afternoon after being at work all day I almost fell for a text scam that claimed to be my bank, I’m so glad I didn’t give any personal information. Just remember it could happen to you, so be sure to never give out any personal information online and be very careful with who you send money to as well.

