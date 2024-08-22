This Halloween Drive Down The Most Haunted Road In Texas

Each Halloween, there are countless haunted houses in Texas; and carwashes too. I've even seen a couple of haunted train depots. But driving this haunted backroad could be the scariest and last thing you ever do.

The Most Haunted Road in Texas.

You can find Marshall's old Stagecoach Road a little northeast of Marshall, TX. Guys, the stories that have come out of this old dirt road are off-the-charts spooky.

Adding to the creep factor here are the towering oak trees alongside to narrow road, which at times come together overhead turning the road into a seemingly cavern to hell.

According to Marshall News Messenger, "the historical dirt road served as the main thoroughfare for stage coaches traveling between Shreveport and Marshall in the early to mid-1800s before the Civil War. After the war, travel on the road declined due to the expanse of the railroad."

The road is a registered historical site.

"In some areas, iron-rimmed wheels and horses' hooves trampled the narrowed roadbed as much as 12 ft. below the surrounding terrain," the marker reads. "Travel over the dirt road was uncomfortable in dry weather and often impossible in rainy seasons."

"I thought the legends were likely teenage hysteria or boyfriends taking their girlfriends out there trying to scare them," Sonshine Paranormal Founder Clay Henderson shared with the Marshall News Messenger. "We went out there to debunk the legends and the stories. Instead, we found some pretty great evidence supporting them."

**GULP**

The stories shared of spine-tingling encounters that happened on this old road will make the hair on the back of your neck stand up. It was just a few years ago that a Kilgore lady found a child's handprint on her vehicle after riding down it. OH. HELL. NO.

If you do decide to take a drive down Marshall's Stagecoach Road this Halloween, let us know if you experience any other-worldly encounters. While I am curious to hear about yours, I'm not curious enough to drive it and have my own.

Happy Halloween!

