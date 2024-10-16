Sister2Sister Cookies in Tyler Is Now Staying Open Later

It’s not exactly shocking to hear that Texans love to eat. Whether it’s a sit-down meal with family or a quick bite on the run as you’re working on another project, we’re always taking another bite of something. And people who love sweets, especially cookies are going to love to hear this news...

Recently one of the best locally owned and operated bakeries in East Texas just decided to extend their hours on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights.

They have some of the best cookies available in Tyler and now you have a chance to get those cookies when your sweet tooth craving hits a little later.

What Are the New Hours?

Sister2Sister Cookies located at 135 Shelley Drive will be open Monday through Wednesday from 10:00 am until 5:30 pm. Thursdays will be 10:00 am until 8:00 pm, and both Friday and Saturday the hours will be 10:00 am until 9:00 pm.

Snickerdoodle Cookie Canva loading...

The Cookie Game in Tyler Has Gotten Crowded

Sister2Sister has been around since 2011 but recently we have seen new cookie companies gaining popularity such as Crumbl or Insomnia cookies. It will be interesting to see how this cookie battle continues.

We Are So Spoiled with Cookies in East Texas

We have so many bakeries serving up sweet treats at all hours of the day, it’s always a good idea to stop in and try a bakery you haven’t tried before. You might be missing out on your favorite bakery or dessert of all time.

So, if you’re looking for a sign to go get a cookie or sweet treat, this is your sign.

15 of the Very Best Places to Get Cookies in Tyler, According to Residents East Texas does food VERY well. And thankfully for me and my fellow "cookie monsters," that includes quite a few GREAT options to get some of the best in Tyler. Gallery Credit: Tara Holley