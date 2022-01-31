Six-Year-Old Henry Is Full Of Life And Fun

Get our free mobile app

Henry would make a perfect addition to your family because of his lineage. Henry is part Border Collie and part Pointer and he is currently available for adoption at the Humane Society's Pets Fur People in Tyler.

Henry still has lots of life in him, he's just six years old and he's extremely trainable still and eager to learn. He has a lot of skills packed away that are just waiting to be unlocked with a little training. With his inherent traits, he could be an excellent herder, hunter and even tracker. He's a great all-around working dog.

Henry weighs seventy-five pounds and Gayle Helms, the Executive Director at Pets Fur People, feels that Henry would thrive as a member of any active family. Henry would be all in when it comes to hiking, camping and even boating!

He's been neutered, is current on starting vaccinations, including rabies, and has been microchipped for identification purposes. Henry will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash and a certificate for half price on basic obedience from Tyler Obedience Training Club.

For additional information on adopting Henry call 903.597.2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website. Due to concerns over COVID-19, pet adoptions are currently being handled by appointments only. Check out the animals that are available for adoption. Adoption hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. - closed for lunch 1 - 2 p.m. The Humane Society’s Pets Fur People is the oldest brick and mortar no-kill shelter in East Texas. Pets Fur People offers dog boarding and routine vaccinations, except for rabies, to the public for dogs and cats. Follow them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Please be a responsible pet owner - spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated.

