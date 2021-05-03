Small Dog Lovers Will Fall In Love With Niki

Get our free mobile app

When it comes to owning a small dog, we know that Niki will have you checking off all the boxes and you'll be wanting to adopting her by the time you finish reading this!

Miss Niki is a very active and playful eleven year old Wheaten Terrier. She is fine around small children and likes other dogs, as well as cats. Niki weighs thirty pounds and loves to sleep under the covers in bed. Niki is house trained and she has been spayed and is current on all her vaccinations. She will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash and a certificate for half price on basic obedience training from Tyler Obedience Training Club.

For additional information on adopting Niki call 903.597.2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website. Due to concerns over COVID-19, pet adoptions are currently being handled by appointments only. Check out the animals that are available for adoption. Adoption hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. - closed for lunch 1 - 2 p.m. The Humane Society’s Pets Fur People is the oldest brick and mortar no kill shelter in East Texas. Pets Fur People offers dog boarding and routine vaccinations, except for rabies, to the public for dogs and cats. Follow them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Please be a responsible pet owner - spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated.

