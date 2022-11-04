Have you seen the billboard in Smith County regarding voting against the new courthouse that so many people are talking about?

Yesterday afternoon, a friend of mine posted a photo on Facebook of a billboard she saw at Highway 110 and Shiloh Road in Tyler, Texas. Later, I ran across a yard sign depicting the same message.

The billboard and signs depict an artful depiction of Jesus with a verse from the Bible. The verse written across the bottom of the billboard is from the Book of Romans, Verse 12:12 which states:

”Rejoice in hope, be patient in tribulation, be constant in prayer.” ~Romans 12:12

This is a verse many of us in East Texas have heard many times—whether at church, when reading the Bible, or perhaps in a group Bible study. It’s a lovely verse.

So then, what is causing questions in the minds of people who are seeing this billboard?

Get our free mobile app

So here’s the thing: It’s not just a billboard showing a painting of Jesus with a Bible verse. The billboard’s main message says the following:

“Christ wants you. Vote against Proposition A.”

There are yard signs out in some areas, too. Here's a look at one of them:

Photo: Tara Holley Photo: Tara Holley loading...

For those unfamiliar, Proposition A refers to whether or not to fund the proposed new Smith County courthouse in downtown Tyler, TX.

Certainly, we’re not speaking for all of East Texas. However, some Smith County residents have expressed their confusion as to what this Bible verse and painting of Jesus has to do with voting to fund the new Smith County courthouse.

If you’re new to the area or haven’t seen the blueprints and rendering for the proposed courthouse, you can get more information regarding that here.

We have confirmed the signs were paid for by a PAC (political action committee) called East Texas Christians Against Oppressive Taxes.

If you would like to visit the Facebook page that has been created in support of the new Smith County Courthouse, you can find that here.

So tell us: Have you seen the signs and billboards around Tyler, TX? What are your thoughts? Share them with us at tara.holley@townsquaremedia.com.

Tyler Residents Reveal Their Favorite Holiday Spots For Hosting Larger Groups of People Whether you're looking for a place for 20 or 100, Tyler has several options I'd never known, despite having lived here for many years.

21 Stunning Wedding Venues Around Tyler with Serious WOW Factor East Texas has many gorgeous places for events and weddings. Here, take a look at 21 of the most stunning places to tie the knot in or around Tyler.