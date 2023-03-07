Sometimes, we run across videos that we definitely do NOT want to see, but we can't look away from. Such is the case with this viral video of a Western Diamondback Rattlesnake Swimming on a Texas lake.

Wait for a minute. Did YOU know rattlesnakes could SWIM? I surely did not.

We have so many beautiful lakes in East Texas. And as much I love to waterski and be out on the water--and sometimes even IN the water--it's my inherent repulsion regarding snakes that can swim that keeps me securely IN the boat. But I only thought it was cottonmouths I had to look out for. Apparently not.

So, what's the context of this video of a swimming Western Diamondback Rattlesnake that could easily be edited into a Texas-based horror flick?

This Western Diamondback Rattlesnake is actually the most common venomous snake in the state of Texas. Granted, the snake is swimming on a WEST Texas lake, if that gives any of us any comfort. But the idea that it can SWIM is likely to hatch some new fears, especially now that we're getting into snake season.

According to a report from the Houston Chronicle, this particular snake was swimming "on the O.H. Ivie Lake near San Angelo, Texas. A "co-angle" aboard the boat in the video, which was originally posted by @trailing_the_hunters_moon on Instagram on July 21, appeared less than enthused about the sight, shaking her head and looking away."

Ya think?! Less-than-enthused is an understatement of how many of us would feel seeing this little 'traveler.;

OK, here's the video in all of its horrific glory:

Now that we've watched this particular bit of nightmare fodder, we can take some comfort in what the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department shared in their post:

"'Most snakes can swim but they're not interested in humans,' the agency added. 'Leave them alone and they'll be on their way.'"

Well, I said *some* comfort. ;)

