It is one thing for a home, nay, an estate to be massive. Anyone with enough money can do that. I've seen many estates that prove the design maxim: money does not always equal taste.

Out of curiosity, I recently looked for the most expensive property currently for sale in Austin, Texas. 12400 Cedar Street is currently listed at $28 million and is referred to as the "Villa Del Lago" estate. It is truly spectacular. Not for its ostentatious display of wealth, but for its harmonious and pleasing design that complements the natural hillside.

Here in Texas, water is sacred, and this home stands in homage to the surrounding waters of Lake Travis. Flowing designs are a constant motif both in and out of the home, with cascading stairs and its own, private waterfall.

https://www.zillow.com/ https://www.zillow.com/ loading...

Not content to simply overlook the waters of the lake, there is a negative edge swimming pool that frames the main home beautifully- and opens up to the sky in what must be a sublime swimming experience.

Take a tour of the grounds and the interior of this absolutely lovely estate- just brace yourself for the overwhelming loveliness of it all.

Spectacular & Elegant Texas Home Will Have You Chasing Waterfalls Here in Texas, water is sacred, and this home stands in homage to the surrounding waters of Lake Travis. Flowing designs are a constant motif both in and out of the home, with cascading stairs and its own, private waterfall.

Dallas, Texas Mansion on Over 4 Acres Currently For Sale This amazing property located in the heart of Texas is beautiful but will cost you $4.9 million dollars.