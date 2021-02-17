Stores That Are Open In East Texas In Winter Storm

If sights on social media are accurate, chances are HIGH that most store shelves in East Texas have been cleared out as folks continue to do their best to weather this freaky winter weather.

But some stores are still open even though most of them have been shut down and there are some restaurants that are offering free meals to those in need. Courtesy of CBS19, here's a list of stores that are open in East Texas:

7-Eleven - South Broadway Ave. and Loop 323 intersection in Tyler

Atwood's - 1811 US-259 BUS in Kilgore

Braum's - 3635 Troup Highway #110 in Tyler

Brookshire's, Super 1 Foods, FRESH - Open 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

CEFCO - 222 WSW Loop 323 in Tyler

Cherokee Travel Center - 655 S. Doctor M. Roper Pkwy. in Bullard

Culture ETX - 118 West Erwin St.; Free food

Discount Tire - 1208 WSW Loop 323 in Tyler

East Texas Hardware - 1111 N. Kilgore St. in Kilgore

Gateway Travel Plaza - 4403 TX-42 in Kilgore

Lil' Tommy's Gas & Go and Cajun Cafe - 4532 US 259 in Longview

Lynch's Food Mart - 3400 E. 5th St. in Tyler; 9 a.m. - 11 p.m.

Mahi Food Mart - 4725 Troup Highway in Tyler

McAdams Propane Company - 317 State Hwy. 64, in Henderson

Mikoto Ramen Bar and Sushi - 6611 S Broadway Ave. Suite 200 in Tyler; Free meals to those who need food

Poke In Da Eye BBQ - 11811 SH 64 in Tyler; Offering shelter and free meals

Sonic - 217 N. Henderson Blvd. in Kilgore

Sprouts Farmers Market - 4015 S. Broadway Ave. in Tyler; 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Super Food Mart 60 - 2431 ESE Loop 323 in Tyler

Taco Bueno - SSE Loop 323, Old Bullard Rd. in Tyler; Drive-thru open until 4 p.m.

Target - 7003 S. Broadway Ave. in Tyler

Wave Food Mart - 12675 State Hwy 64 in Tyler

If you know of any other stores that maybe open in our area, let us know by dropping us a line on Facebook, by email or through the app using the "chat" feature.