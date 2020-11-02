Stormy Is Looking For Someone To Trust

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

This lovable girl is looking for someone to give her love and trust too.

Stormy is a three year old shepherd and hound mix. Stormy is currently available for adoption at the Humane Society's Pets Fur People in Tyler. Stormy will need a special person who will be patient and understanding because she has issues with trusting humans until you win her trust and love. Once she trusts you, Stormy will be your shadow. Stormy just wants someone she can give her unconditional love to. She weighs about 40 pounds and would thrive in a quiet and nurturing home. Stormy has been spayed, is current on starting vaccinations including rabies and has been microchipped for identification purposes. In addition, Stormy will go home with a starter kit of food, bedding, a collar and leash and a certificate for half price on basic obedience from Tyler Obedience Training Club.

For additional information on adopting Stormy call 903.597.2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website. Due to concerns over COVID-19, pet adoptions are currently being handled by appointments only. Check out the animals that are available for adoption. Adoption hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. - closed for lunch 1 - 2 p.m. The Humane Society’s Pets Fur People is the oldest brick and mortar no kill shelter in East Texas. Pets Fur People offers dog boarding and routine vaccinations, except for rabies, to the public for dogs and cats. Follow them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Please be a responsible pet owner - spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated.