Not only is this home for sale in Tyler, Texas stunningly beautiful, but it was also built in the style of renowned architect, Frank Lloyd Wright.

If you're not familiar with his work, I'd recommend googling him. Even if his signature "organic harmony with the landscape" style isn't your thing, most of us can't help but appreciate the craftsmanship of what he created.

Personally, I love it. It's not something you see all of the time, especially here in East Texas. And although this home for sale in Tyler, TX has its own loveliness going on, you can definitely see some similarities in the architectural style.

There are so many reasons to admire this Tyler, Texas home for sale, located in Saddlebrook Estates.

This stacked-stone home offers 9,000 square feet, 6 bedrooms, and 7.5+ bathrooms, and is situated on 5.19 acres in one of Tyler's most exclusive neighborhoods. And even better? It's surrounded by gorgeous trees that will make for a pretty, relaxing view from every window in the home.

Another interesting feature of this home is that 5 of the bedrooms offer an en-suite bathroom and walk-in closet.

Let's talk about the amazing kitchen, shall we?

Well of course we'd expect nothing less than state-of-the-art appliances in a home such as this, and this house does NOT disappoint. It also features Brazilian cherry floors, a glass tile backsplash, TWO sinks, TWO dishwashers, an ice maker, an oversized island with seating, and custom cabinetry.

What about the other living areas?

You'll get a better feel in the photos, obviously. However, those floor-to-ceiling windows (with remote-controlled blinds) in the grand formal living room overlooking the landscaped area and pool are stunning. Also, you're gonna love the master suite, which offers a private study, and exercise room (or could be used as yet another bedroom). The master also has its own laundry room and sitting area.

The master bathroom is custom and oversized--even for a house of this magnitude. Be sure and check out the limestone flooring, dual walk-in closets, 2 EXTRA storage closets, and a private patio from where you can observe the pool and spa area.

Talk about the ultimate entertainment room...

This home offers a custom-engineered theater that is acoustically isolated from the rest of the home and contains only audiophile-grade components," according to the realtor.com listing. In addition, the theater "opens into a large billiard/game room with full bar set-up and private patio access." OH MY.

In addition, there are actually two separate stairs leading to 3 of the 5 en-suite bedrooms. There's also a separate playroom which could obviously serve as a third living room if so desired.

Other things you're likely to love about this Tyler, Texas home for sale in Saddlebrook Estates?

In addition to the master bedroom's private laundry room, there's a downstair laundry situated close to the DOG RUN, y'all. Nice. There are also 3 huge garages, each offering storage, and ONE of them has a workshop. There's also a separate entry for the MIL suite, in case that'd be helpful.

And finally, if you were to be faced with a tornado, you could take comfort knowing there's a "steel reinforced concrete storm shelter/safe room with F4 rated tornado door. 2 central vac unites, 2 attic accesses and gutters," according to realtor.com. We'll leave the link for you at the bottom if you'd like to learn more about this incredible property.

Let's take a photographic journey:

Here's the link if you want more details on this stunning property in Tyler, Texas.

