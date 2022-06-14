I love a burger stacked with bacon and cheese, hot wings, or or a fat juicy steak, but there's something about summer time and the scorching East Texas heat that really makes me crave some fresh cool sushi. Here are a few of the top spots where you can cool down with some delicious sush' in Longview, TX this summer.

If you are one of those people who are skeptical about raw fish, I hear ya. No shame. Believe it or not I was in my 30's before I tried if for the first time. Turns out it's delicious. Guys, it's great. I've never had a bad sushi roll, I've had better sushi, but never have I ever regretted ordering it.

While I've yet to master, or to be honest attempt to master, chopsticks, turns out that's ok. You can eat it with a fork. Or your fingers. "Whatever helps you get those delicious fish pieces in your mouth the easiest and fastest," is what I always say.

And the big question, is sushi healthy? The bottom line is that, yes, sushi is healthy. According to Men's Health, "it contains high-quality protein and omega-3 fatty acids from fish, plus a great combination of vitamins and minerals. White rice provides carbs for energy, and won't raise your blood sugar too high because it's combined with fat and protein."

And while it's true most people assume that sushi is always raw fish, "it is actually vinegar rice that is mixed with a number of other ingredients, which can include either cooked or raw fish." Raw fish is a staple in most types of sushi, however it is not a prerequisite for this dish. You can definitely find it with cooked fish or fish-free.

Ok, let's dive into this list. Here Are 5 Delicious Sushi Spots That'll Make You Forget You're in Longview, TX:

