Take Your Dog to ETX Brewing and Help the SPCA

Our dogs would love to go with us every time we leave the house, and this Thursday it's their turn to hop in the car and go. ETX Brewing is hosting a beer night with the dogs, and it helps the SPCA of East Texas.

ETX Brewing will host Pints and Pups this Thursday, and they're inviting us to bring our dogs to their patio as long as they're on a leash and they've been spayed or neutered. They'll even allow loveable, yet slightly neurotic dogs like my Libby because they are welcoming like that. She barks when another dog barely looks at her and she gets scared out of her wits when a leaf blows by.

Jen Austin - Townsquare Media

She's a nervous skeptic who might not be the most social dog, but 10% of the proceeds from Thursday night's event will benefit the SPCA of East Texas, so taking her out for a doggie date night will be well worth it. On a leash of course. Oh, and organizers say the Northeast Public Health District requires that all attending dogs be current on vaccinations and wear a current rabies tag too.

Pints and Pups will take donations in addition to donating 10% of the proceeds to the SPCA of East Texas. It's happening from 6 to 8 pm at ETX Brewing, 221 South Broadway Avenue in Tyler.

Libby is a Mini Pinscher, and that breed didn't make the list of the most popular ones in America. But she's a great lap dog and movie-watching buddy on the couch and I am so glad I adopted her. The SPCA has plenty of great dogs up for adoption, and going to Thursday's event will help make sure they find a forever home.

The most popular dog breeds in America are:

1. Labrador Retriever

2. Golden Retriever

3. Alaskan Malamute

4. Entlebucher Mountain Dog

5. Shetland Sheepdog

Others in the top ten include Border Collies, Miniature American Shepherds, the all-white coat Samoyed, Australian Shepherd, and the fluffy Icelandic Sheepdog.

We'll watch for those beauties Thursday at Pints and Pups. Don't forget the leash!