Popular Tyler Restaurant is Moving Out of Downtown Tyler, TX to Lindale

If you want to get your Taqueria El Lugar on The Square fix, you better get to downtown Tyler, TX before April 20th, after that you'll have to go to Lindale, TX to enjoy your favorite dishes.

Taqueria El Lugar has been known for their "Authentic Mexican Food Served With Fresh Ingredients, And No Preservatives" for years and it doesn't seem that will change, however where you eat it will.

From their beloved #7. Which is the Super Quesadilla on Flour - With white melted cheese, avocados, tomatoes, onions, jalapenos, and choice of beef, chicken, or ham. On a large flour tortilla. To the Tyler-favorite #6. Which is Quesadilla con Carne, comprised of White melted cheese and choice of beef, chicken, or ham. Tyler-ites love us some Taqueria El Lugar.

They shared the news this morning, and while there are still a lot of questions after the original post announcing the move, it does seem like a lot of people are happy - especially folks who in Lindale and will soon have their own El Lugar.

At this time we don't know when the new Lindale location will open, but one thing is certain you will be able to enjoy Taquaria El Lugar on The Square until April 20th. And just in case you are in need of their current address and business hours:

111 W Ferguson St

Tyler, TX 75702

(903) 500-9054

And they are open for business Monday - Saturday

Hours

Monday: 10:00 am - 6:30 pm

Tuesday: 10:00 am - 6:30 pm

Wednesday: 10:00 am - 6:30 pm

Thursday: 10:00 am - 6:30 pm

Friday: 10:00 am - 6:30 pm

Saturday: 10:00 am - 4:00 pm

