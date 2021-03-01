Teddy Is A Cutie And He’s Sure To Be Adopted By Weeks’ End

Get our free mobile app

OMG, this pup is super cute!

Meet Teddy. Teddy is part Sharpie and Husky and he is available for adoption at the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People in Tyler. Teddy is only three months old and already weighs twenty pounds. Teddy is sure to be a big guy when he gets out of his puppy stage. Just like any puppy, he loves to be in your lap and cuddle, but those days are numbered as he grows and gets bigger! Teddy will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash and a certificate for half price on basic obedience training from Tyler Obedience Training Club.

For additional information on adopting Brandy call 903.597.2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website. Due to concerns over COVID-19, pet adoptions are currently being handled by appointments only. Check out the animals that are available for adoption. Adoption hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. - closed for lunch 1 - 2 p.m. The Humane Society’s Pets Fur People is the oldest brick and mortar no kill shelter in East Texas. Pets Fur People offers dog boarding and routine vaccinations, except for rabies, to the public for dogs and cats. Follow them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Please be a responsible pet owner - spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated.