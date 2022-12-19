Teddy Was Kenneled Most Of His Life And Is Now Looking For A New Home

Get our free mobile app

Honestly, Teddy hasn't had the best life thanks to his previous owners. Teddy has lived most of his life in a carrier and was used as a breeder dog. He is now free of that life and living at the Humane Society's Pets Fur People in Tyler where now he's looking for his fur-ever home.

Since arriving at the shelter Teddy's personality has blossomed and staff members have realized he's a fun-loving dog full of life and looking to have some fun with you and give you some love too.

Teddy is an active 9-year-old miniature Doberman Pincher/Chihuahua mix. This little guy weighs about ten pounds, he's house-trained, leash trained and loves to ride in the car with his little legs on the side of the door looking out the window from your lap.

Teddy will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash and a certificate for half-price basic obedience training from Tyler Obedience Training Club.

For additional information on adopting Teddy call 903.597.2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website. Pets Fur People requires a completed adoption application before a meet and greet can be arranged. Check out the animals that are available for adoption. Adoption hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 am until 5 pm - closed for lunch 1-2 pm. The Humane Society’s Pets Fur People is the only brick-and-mortar no-kill shelter in East Texas. Pets Fur People offers routine vaccinations, except for rabies, to the public for dogs and cats. Follow Pets Fur People on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Please be a responsible pet owner - spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated.

