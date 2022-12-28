For the most part, I think a safe guess would be 92 percent of Texans love Buc-ee's. Of that 92 percent, 100 percent would recommend a non-Texan family member of friend to visit Buc-ee's before heading home. In total, there are 34 Buc-ee's in Texas starting with the first store in Clute, Texas. A reporter decided to take a road trip of Texas for the sole purpose of ranking all 34 Buc-ee's in the state from worst to best. A quick spoiler - the Terrell Buc-ee's made the top 10 of this list.

Get our free mobile app

Love for Buc-ee's

I will have to admit, I am a little jealous that this reporter for mysanantonio.com got to travel the great state of Texas to visit all 34, actually 33 (the reporter didn't realize that Angleton has three stores with two being on opposite ends of the same street), Buc-ee's. For me personally, I love Buc-ee's. Part of that love comes from it being a Texas owned business. Another part of that is the experience of going to Buc-ee's. Another would be the bathrooms you can dine in. I could on and on about why I love Buc-ee's.

Buc-ee's Road Trips

For us in East Texas, the closest Buc-ee's would be in Terrell. I live in Lindale so the drive is roughly an hour and a half depending on traffic. Any time I've made a trip to Dallas, I've stopped at Buc-ee's either going to or coming from, sometimes both. Me and my girlfriend have even made trips to Terrell for the sole purpose of stopping at Buc-ee's. Nothing wrong with adding to my collection of Buc-ee's t-shirts.

East Texas Buc-ee's Rumors

Rumors have also run rampant for many years, especially since Buc-ee's opened in Terrell, of one coming to East Texas. Even my parents fell into believing the Buc-ee's rumors of one coming to Lindale. That rumor has been as big as the rumor of Disney coming to Lindale back in the 80's and early 90's. It does make a lot of sense for Lindale to be a spot for a Buc-ee's, especially at the intersection of Interstate 20 and Toll 49. Wouldn't you agree that the area circled would be a perfect spot to build?

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

But there are some obvious metrics one can use to compare them all: size, bathrooms, parking, gas pumps, food selection, and a few other characteristics that set each one apart. - Chris O'Connell, mysanantonio.com

Rumors aside, taking a road trip in Texas is always fun. Depending on where you're going in Texas, making a planned stop at Buc-ee's is not out of the question for many. Chris O'Connell, a reporter for mysanantonio.com, took a trip around Texas specifically to stop at every Buc-ee's in the state. Read his full thoughts on each store at mysanantonio.com and see where the Buc-ee's in Terrell ranked on his list below.

33. Pearland - 2541 S. Main St., Pearland

32. Alvin - 780 Hwy 35 N. Bypass, Alvin

31. The First Ever Buc-ee's - Lake Jackson - 899 Oyster Creek Drive, Lake Jackson

30. Port Lavaca - 2318 W. Main, Port Lavaca

29. Eagle Lake - 505 E. Main St., Eagle Lake

28. Lake Jackson - 101 N. Hwy 2004, Lake Jackson

27. Giddings - 2375 E. Austin St., Giddings

26. Cypress - 27106 US 290, Cypress

25. League City - 1702 League City Pkwy., League City

24. Angleton - 931 Loop 274, Angleton

23. Freeport - 1002 N. Brazosport Blvd., Freeport

22. Richmond - 1243 Crabb River Road, Richmond

21. Brazoria - 801 N. Brooks, Brazoria

20. Freeport - 4231 E. Hwy 332, Freeport

19. Pearland - 11151 Shadow Creek Pkwy., Pearland

18. Angleton - 2304 W. Mulberry St., Angleton

17. Luling - 10070 W. IH 10, Luling

16. Temple - 4155 N. General Bruce Drive, Temple

15. Texas City - 6201 Gulf Fwy., Texas City

14. Madisonville - 205 IH 45 S., Madisonville

13. Royse City - 5005 E. Interstate 30, Royse City

12. Waller - 40900 US Hwy 290 Bypass, Waller

11. Wharton - 10484 US 59 Road, Wharton

10. Katy - 27700 Katy Fwy., Katy

9. Denton - 2800 S. Interstate 35 E., Denton

8. Ennis - 1402 S. IH 45, Ennis

7. Terrell - 506 W. IH 20, Terrell

6. Lake Jackson - 598 Hwy 332, Lake Jackson

5. Baytown - 4080 E. Freeway, Baytown

4. Bastrop - 1700 Highway 71 E., Bastrop

3. Fort Worth - 15901 N. Freeway, Fort Worth

2. Melissa - 1550 Central Texas Expressway, Melissa

1. New Braunfels - 2760 IH 35 N., New Braunfels

10 Things Every East Texas Small Town has in Common Whether growing to big for it's britches or staying the lovely small that it is, every small town has these things in common. I'm picking on my hometown of Lindale for this but for this list, you will find something very similar in your small town, if not all of them.

Hemi Hideout in Brookshire, Texas This garage is the ultimate man cave full of Dodge muscle cars, neon signs and nostalgia.