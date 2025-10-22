(KNUE-FM) One of the very best things about Texas is the kind people. Southern Hospitality is still alive and well, which is why I was surprised to see Texas isn’t known for tipping generously. Although part of me wonders if this is because Texans are tired of being asked to tip everywhere.

Many factors can come into play when deciding how much to tip. Let’s look at the details to see if Texans need to start tipping more.

Why Tipping Matters in the Service Industry

There are so many of us at one point in our life that have worked in the service industry where we depended on tips to pay our bills. My dad was a restaurant manager for over 30 years, so I have seen so many hard-working people get stiffed on large dinner parties and it’s just defeating to not receive anything when you tried to make everything perfect for the customers.

How the Texas Tipping Study Was Conducted

This research was released by Toast and reported by CNET, a company that runs over 68,000 point-of-sale payment systems across the U.S. These are businesses like restaurants, cafés, and coffeehouses. Their data shows that Texas ranked as the 6th worst state when it comes to leaving a tip.

Where Texas Ranks Compared to Other States

We can all agree that it feels like there is a tip jar or place to tip someone at just about every business you enter, but when you experience great customer service it is fun to tip extra to let that person know you appreciate them. Remember to tip those who give you good service.

Here is a look at the 10 states that don’t seem to be very good at tipping.

