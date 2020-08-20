Texas-Based Brewery Creates Nostalgia In A Can With Dunkabroos Beer
Get ready to break out the high-top sneakers, color-block t-shirts, butterfly clips, and Walkman, because we're going back to the 90s! If you had a ridiculously awesome childhood like me, you probably found yourself indulging in Gushers, Lunchables, and French Toast Crunch - ugh, so good. Well a Texas brewery is doing you one better now that we're all adults (hello back and knee pain!). Remember Dunkaroos? It's getting boozy!
Martin House Brewing Company is known for its crazy and unusual flavored beers. They've hit us with Sour Pickle Beer, Chicken Biscuit Beer, and Cheetos Beer (umm, what?). Now they're coming at us again, this time with Dunkabroos!
The beer is a ticket straight home to the 90s with ale brewed with vanilla cookies, vanilla cream, and sprinkles. SPRINKLES. Talk about a serious adult perk.
If you just clicked on this article to see what the hype was about and alcohol really isn't your thing, I've something for you too. General Mills actually brought back Dunkaroos this year! So you take your trip to the 90s right down the Target aisle and grab you some.
For the rest of us, let's plan that trip to Fort Worth. The Dunkabroos beer launched on August 15 in packs of 4. According to the Martin House Brewery Instagram page, the beer's success was much more than they bargained for. Stock was wiped out in just days. This literally launched just 5 days ago (at the time of writing). But on the bright side, because of the success, the company is bringing it back. Now we do have to road trip to Fort Worth to grab some, but while you're there, you can grab the other crazy flavors too. I guess beer really has to be your thing.
Be on alert!
Hey y’all we have sold out of the Dunkabroos. We def didn’t expect it to be as crazy as it was. Thank you all for supporting us and drinking these crazy beers. We’re still going through all the comments and messages. We will make much more next time. Please follow us on instagram (@martinhousebrewing) to keep up with future beer launches, as there’s something new every single week. Cheers! #dunkabroos A post shared by Martin House Brewing Co. (@martinhousebrewing) on
Check out some of the other crazy beers of the Martin House Brewing Company:
@tapsandcapsfortworth created this beautiful pic for orange cream. Want to eat the screen right now. It’s beautiful! Thank y’all! #campbowie #taps #andcaps
This has been a long time coming. Today we launch the Best Maid Barrel-Aged Imperial Pickle Beer! She clocks in at 9.2%abv. Aged 5 months in new oak barrels. Inspired by the pickleback, this amped of version of our beloved pickle beer has finally become a reality. The complexity within this beer is only superseded by it’s ridiculousness. You can’t figure this beer out in one sip. It takes time. There are many layers, that’s why we put it in a tall boy. But we’ll let you be the judge. Alright, enough chit chat. The BA Pickle Beer launches today at noon in the Martin House taproom. It is a taproom exclusive release, so it will not see distribution. Each 16oz can is $6. You can buy one can or a couple 4packs if you wish. We hope you enjoy this crazy beer. Thanks again to Best Maid for letting us push the boundaries with your beloved pickles. Cheers! #picklebeer #bestmaid #fortworth #madeintexasbytexans #supportlocal A post shared by Martin House Brewing Co. (@martinhousebrewing) on
EDIT - TAPROOM IS SOLD OUT OF THE BEER AND GLASS. DISTRIBUTION BEGINS THIS WEEK ——Here we go! Today’s the day we launch Melted 5.2% - Rocky Roads and Waffle Cones Ice Cream Ale. This is our second collaboration with our friends @melticecreams. Melted is a delicious cream ale brewed with marshmallows, almonds, and waffle cones. It gives you all the flavors of this delicious chocolate ice cream but in a cream ale, not a stout. The result is the perfect summer sipper that won’t melt in your hands! We will have 6packs available to-go in the taproom starting at 12pm. The Melt ice cream truck JOY RIDE will be here from 3-7pm, so bring the kiddos! Ice cream and beer is to go only. We hope to see you soon! Cheers! #melt #melted #icecream #rockyroads