Texas-Based Brewery Creates Nostalgia In A Can With Dunkabroos Beer

Get ready to break out the high-top sneakers, color-block t-shirts, butterfly clips, and Walkman, because we're going back to the 90s! If you had a ridiculously awesome childhood like me, you probably found yourself indulging in Gushers, Lunchables, and French Toast Crunch - ugh, so good. Well a Texas brewery is doing you one better now that we're all adults (hello back and knee pain!). Remember Dunkaroos? It's getting boozy!

Martin House Brewing Company is known for its crazy and unusual flavored beers. They've hit us with Sour Pickle Beer, Chicken Biscuit Beer, and Cheetos Beer (umm, what?). Now they're coming at us again, this time with Dunkabroos!

The beer is a ticket straight home to the 90s with ale brewed with vanilla cookies, vanilla cream, and sprinkles. SPRINKLES. Talk about a serious adult perk.

If you just clicked on this article to see what the hype was about and alcohol really isn't your thing, I've something for you too. General Mills actually brought back Dunkaroos this year! So you take your trip to the 90s right down the Target aisle and grab you some.

For the rest of us, let's plan that trip to Fort Worth. The Dunkabroos beer launched on August 15 in packs of 4. According to the Martin House Brewery Instagram page, the beer's success was much more than they bargained for. Stock was wiped out in just days. This literally launched just 5 days ago (at the time of writing). But on the bright side, because of the success, the company is bringing it back. Now we do have to road trip to Fort Worth to grab some, but while you're there, you can grab the other crazy flavors too. I guess beer really has to be your thing.

Be on alert!

Check out some of the other crazy beers of the Martin House Brewing Company:

