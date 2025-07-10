Texans love meat. From hunting it, killing it, cooking it, to eating it, we love everything about meat. But even we Texans know that some lines that should never be crossed.

With summer here, it's prime BBQ-ing time in the Lone Star State. I was at a friend's house the last two weekends, and if all goes according to plan, the family and I will be with friends three of the next five weekends, swimming and grilling.

Cooking These Animals Could Get You Jail Time in Texas

In Texas, we all have one friend who is the grillmaster, and if we're lucky, we have two or three. These are friends who can BBQ anything. Deer, quail, poppers, steaks, anything, as long as it's legal meat in Texas, of course.

Get our free mobile app

Over time, what is socially acceptable changes, from the clothing styles, to trendy popular sayings, to, yes, even the type of animals that we eat.

In modern times, [humans have] become a bit more selective about the foods we eat. In fact, many meats that were popular in the past are now outright illegal in the United States. Most laws banning specific meats are meant to either protect certain species or protect us against foodborne illnesses. via chowhound

So, while you're relaxing by the pool with cold beers and hot meat this summer, remember if you come across someone grilling a sea turtle, please report them to the proper authorities.

This Meat is Illegal to BBQ in Texas