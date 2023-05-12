Study Finds These Texas Cities to be the Most Dangerous for Pedestrians

Keep this in mind the next time you opt to walk to your destination.

I enjoy going for a walk. In fact, I would rather walk than drive to wherever I’m going if it’s practical. That’s because for me, walking is almost like meditation in that it helps clear my mind when I’m stressed.

But living in the Lone Star State, it’s usually not practical to walk to your destination.

Most of the cities here are spread out to the point that it would take too long to walk to wherever you’re headed. That’s especially the case here in Wichita Falls. Unless you live and work downtown, your best bet is to drive or ride the bus to work, etc.

But for various reasons, many people have no choice but to walk everywhere they go. And being a pedestrian can be treacherous.

Of course, being a pedestrian is more dangerous in some cities than others.

A study conducted by ValuePenguin determined which Texas cities and roads are the most dangerous for pedestrians. You might expect the largest cities in the state to be the most dangerous, but you would be wrong. Most of the cities that dominated the Top 10 had populations of just over 100,000 or less.

And when all was said and done, researchers found that Galveston was the most dangerous city for pedestrians, followed by Beaumont and Dallas, respectively.

Get the full results of the study and the methodology used at this location.

