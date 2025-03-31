Owning a restaurant in Texas in not easy, there are lots of options and people are always looking for a deal.

But when you make something amazing, word normally spreads pretty quickly, and it won’t take long for lines to be forming out the door.

Earlier this year there was a bakery here in the Lone Star State that went viral for their cinnamon rolls specifically and now it’s suggested that you place your order a day ahead to make sure you don’t miss out.

What Restaurant in Texas Went Viral for Cinnamon Rolls?

If you hadn’t heard yet, it was The Richter in Boerne, Texas that got people going crazy over their gigantic cinnamon rolls.

These cinnamon rolls are not what you’re used to as they are two pounds each and created by their pastry chef Emma Lutz.

These Cinnamon Rolls are a Labor of Love

While the restaurant is loving all the attention for their huge cinnamon rolls they made a post online thanking customers for their patience as these huge treats take time to make.

Each batch created makes about 13 cinnamon rolls, which means they have even been forced to make rules about buying too many cinnamon rolls.

The rules include not buying more than one at a time when there is a rush within the store. The normal limit is three per customer.

They will not hold cinnamon rolls for customers who call in the same day but will take orders ahead of time for a later date or if you’re wanting to purchase more than three at a time.

Anyone else craving a cinnamon roll?

