Notoriously, Houston, TX, is home to one of America's deadliest highways. But whether you are taking it easy down an FM road in West Texas or battling bumper-to-bumper rush hour in DFW, there's always a risk assumed with getting behind the wheel.

Did you know that the I-45 in Houston is responsible for the most fatal accidents in Texas, and it's also among the most deadly in the U.S?

When are Texas roads the most dangerous?

The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) states that “one reportable crash occurred every 57 seconds.” But of course, that doesn't mean the crashes are scattered evenly throughout the day, happening about every minute.

We do know the hours when most of the fatal and non-fatal traffic accidents in Texas occur, thanks to TxDOT. And using this information, we can better understand our driving habits and when we need to be most alert... but, of course, you should always be alert on Texas roadways.

Here is what the data shows:

In Texas, fatal crashes occur most often late in the evening and early in the morning, according to TXOneCall. It is reported that the most common times for non-fatal crashes are between 3:00 pm and 6:00 pm.

This leads to the belief that Impaired and Fatigued Driving May Be Responsible For Nighttime Fatal Accidents.

The most dangerous times of the day for fatal accidents are:

9:00 pm - 9:59 pm, with 272 fatal crashes reported

2:00 am - 2:59 am, with 241 fatal crashes reported

8:00 pm - 8:59 pm, with 226 fatal crashes reported

The times when the most non-fatal accidents occur in Texas are:

5:00 pm - 5:59 pm, with 44,317 non-fatal crashes reported

4:00 pm - 4:59 pm, with 42,679 non-fatal crashes reported

3:00 pm - 3:59 pm, with 38,530 non-fatal crashes reported

No matter when or where you are driving, always stay alert.