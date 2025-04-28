The 1984 Lawsuit That Awarded, Now Governor, Greg Abbott $7.8M

Today Greg Abbott runs the Lone Star State from Austin, TX, but life for the Texas-born governor began in Wichita Falls in 1957.

Before Abbott became Texas' 48th governor, he was our state's longest-serving Attorney General. He graduated from the University of Texas at Austin and earned a law degree from Vanderbilt University.

What is Texas Governor Greg Abbott's Annual Salary?

Abbott is just the third governor in U.S. history to be confined to a wheelchair, and the first in Texas. If you weren't aware, Governor Abbott was paralyzed by a falling tree while jogging soon after he graduated from college.

Abbott has been governor of Texas since 2015. In November 2022, he defeated Beto O'Rourke, to win his third term. His annual governor's salary is a nice chunk of dough, especially when compared to what many Texans earn each year, however, it is just a piece of this Texan's net worth.

As governor of Texas, Abbott earns just over $153,000 annually, this is the 21st highest among the 50 states.

For additional context, "the typical state governor earns between $147,000 and $150,000. Meanwhile, the overall cost of living in Texas is estimated to be about 0.5% lower than the national average."

It's reported that the highest salary currently for a governor is New York Governor Kathy Hochul at $225,000. Maine Governor, Janet Mills, and Puerto Rico's Pedro Pierluisi are paid the least at $70,000 each.

Lawsuit Awarded Now Governor Greg Abbott $7.8M

Well, depending on where you check it jumps around, but it would appear that his net worth is right around $14 million. This is from "both his professional career and $7.8 million from the lawsuit related to his 1984 accident" that left him paralyzed.

