Texas Governor Greg Abbott Turns to Crowdfunding to Fund Wall at Mexican Border

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has vowed to finish the wall that former President Trump started, and now we know a little more about who will be paying for it. Spoiler alert: it's not Mexico.

I'm surprised that we haven't seen more of this kind of thing already - using crowdfunding sources like "GoFundMe" to finance different projects. Or maybe that's already a thing and I've just missed it. Whatever the case, Gov. Abbott says that he'll reveal his plan this week on how Texas plans to fund the construction of the border wall along the Texas and Mexican border.

The Texas Tribune reports on Governor Abbott's recent announcement that Texas would go forward with the wall and build it itself. That led to a lot of questions as to who would be paying for it. Now we kind of know. It'll be anybody who wants to contribute, be they Texan or not.

Gov. Abbott was on the podcast "Ruthless" and said more details are on the way: “When I do make the announcement later on this week, I will also be providing a link that you can click on and go to for everybody in the United States — really everybody in the entire world — who wants to help Texas build the border wall, there will be a place on there where they can contribute.”

According to the podcast interview, Gov. Abbott promises “great transparency, everyone will know every penny in, every penny out, but the sole purpose for those funds will be going to build the border wall.”

The Governor's office will oversee the funds donated.

So how much of the wall did former President Trump finish? According to KHOU*11 in Houston, about 450 miles worth, and most of that in Arizona. A lot of that work amounted to basically updating and fixing portions of the walls that were already there from previous construction.

There's still a long way to go to finish the 738 miles of proposed wall (and find all the money it'll take to build it), but if the reports of Abbott turning to crowdfunding are true, it'll give anyone who wants to contribute a chance to do exactly that.

