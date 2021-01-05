Texas Hospital Offering Bonus to Vaccinated Workers

Help save lives and earn money while doing it? Sounds like a win-win to me.

According to a report from ABC13, Houston Methodist Hospital is planning to give workers a $500 bonus as a thank you for their hard work.

To qualify for the bonus, workers must receive the COVID-19 vaccine and fulfill their "obligation as health care workers to lead the community." A letter from president and CEO of Houston Methodist, Dr. Marc Boom, states that the bonuses would come in March.

At this time there are limited amounts of the vaccine available, and front-line health care workers are first on the list of those eligible to receive the vaccine according to the Texas Department of Health and Human Services.

“All providers that have received COVID-19 vaccine must immediately vaccinate healthcare workers, Texans over the age of 65, and people with medical conditions that put them at a greater risk of severe disease or death from COVID-19. No vaccine should be kept in reserve,” stated DSHS Commissioner John Hellerstedt, M.D.

Receiving the vaccine is not mandatory for many hospitals in the state of Texas, but some believe that it may soon become a requirement.

Personally, I already would like to get the vaccination to protect myself and others. An added monetary bonus would be fantastic. Would you get the vaccination if your job offered you a bonus?