(Tyler, Texas) - Many of you reading this are fortunate enough to not have to struggle keeping groceries in the house. Yes, it does cost a lot to do it, but you're still able to and not have to worry about your next meal. Some families in Texas don't have that luxury.

That's where SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) comes into play. It gives low income families the ability to purchase food for their household. As the program has evolved, certain restrictions have been added to the program. Another restriction could be added in Texas with the FIZZ-NO Act that was just introduced.

Texas is Proposing a Ban on a Way to Purchase Sodas

The FIZZ-NO (Funding is Zero for Zero Nutrition Options) Act has been introduced by Republican congressman Keith Self. This act is designed to ban the purchase of soda using SNAP benefits. The reason for this is two-fold, allow for healthier food purchases and to use our taxpayer funds better.

Sodas have been under attack for a while. Health professionals believe that the constant consumption of sugary sodas is a leading cause of obesity in the nation. Representative Self doesn't want easier ways to be able to purchase these products.

When Would This Take Effect?

That's hard to say, it's has to pass first. If it does pass, then it will take effect 180 days after that. If you want to get some more details on this proposed bill, you can read it in full HERE.

