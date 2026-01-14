(Austin, Texas) - For just about any new parent, finding a name for their baby is not an easy decision. There is a lot for those new parents to consider for their baby's name. It could be as simple as wanting a unique name for their boy or girl or as symbolic as passing down a family name.

Bottom line, it's not easy to come up with a name. Many new parents will go to publications, or even ChatGPT, to find a name for their new baby. One publication has put out a list of names that could be going extinct in 2026.

100 Baby Names That Could Be Going Extinct

babycenter.com has come up with 100 boy and girl names that could be going extinct in 2026. Many parents use their app to register their names. Through that app, they're able to determine names that are climbing in popularity but also names that are becoming less popular.

Through their app, they've determined that names with unique spellings, like Charleigh and Alivia, are falling in popularity. Names inspired by places, boy names ending in Y and names that start with D and K are also falling in popularity. In total, there are 50 boy and 50 girl names that are losing their luster with parents.

100 Boy and Girl Names That May Be Going Extinct

The 100 boy and girl names that are falling in popularity are listed below. This could be a guide for new parents who are looking to avoid a quote unquote bad name.

50 Girl Names That Could Be Going Extinct:

Charleigh

Mckinley

Prisha

Ezra

Sasha

Mía

Kenna

Kori

Dior

Shaikha

Gabrielle

Zaylee

Ocean

Allie

Giana

Skyler

Kinley

Aarya

Kylee

Renata

Rayne

Malaysia

Goldie

Halle

Amayah

Kenzie

Avianna

Alivia

Danielle

Everlee

Kiana

Maddison

Vada

Indie

Regina

Averie

Elsa

Kaeli

Lilian

Siena

Dylan

Dallas

Amal

Nicole

Oaklyn

Brinley

Daleyza

Payton

London

Abby

50 Boy Names That Could Be Going Extinct:

Kylian

Atharv

Enoch

Crue

Huxley

Salman

Camilo

Advik

Emmitt

Garrett

Jaxton

Avyaan

Karim

Ishaan

Dax

Mohamad

Case

Ryland

Franco

Boston

Santana

Reign

Rudra

Ridge

Grady

Dominick

Mikael

Aryan

Rey

Adan

Jase

Avi

Quinn

Gage

Hamad

Anderson

Corey

Gunner

Bryce

Brixton

Chandler

Harry

Alonso

Frank

Trace

Bruce

Jedidiah

Langston

Ignacio

Dev

