The 100 Boy and Girl Names Endangered of Going Extinct
(Austin, Texas) - For just about any new parent, finding a name for their baby is not an easy decision. There is a lot for those new parents to consider for their baby's name. It could be as simple as wanting a unique name for their boy or girl or as symbolic as passing down a family name.
Bottom line, it's not easy to come up with a name. Many new parents will go to publications, or even ChatGPT, to find a name for their new baby. One publication has put out a list of names that could be going extinct in 2026.
100 Baby Names That Could Be Going Extinct
babycenter.com has come up with 100 boy and girl names that could be going extinct in 2026. Many parents use their app to register their names. Through that app, they're able to determine names that are climbing in popularity but also names that are becoming less popular.
Through their app, they've determined that names with unique spellings, like Charleigh and Alivia, are falling in popularity. Names inspired by places, boy names ending in Y and names that start with D and K are also falling in popularity. In total, there are 50 boy and 50 girl names that are losing their luster with parents.
100 Boy and Girl Names That May Be Going Extinct
The 100 boy and girl names that are falling in popularity are listed below. This could be a guide for new parents who are looking to avoid a quote unquote bad name.
50 Girl Names That Could Be Going Extinct:
- Charleigh
- Mckinley
- Prisha
- Ezra
- Sasha
- Mía
- Kenna
- Kori
- Dior
- Shaikha
- Gabrielle
- Zaylee
- Ocean
- Allie
- Giana
- Skyler
- Kinley
- Aarya
- Kylee
- Renata
- Rayne
- Malaysia
- Goldie
- Halle
- Amayah
- Kenzie
- Avianna
- Alivia
- Danielle
- Everlee
- Kiana
- Maddison
- Vada
- Indie
- Regina
- Averie
- Elsa
- Kaeli
- Lilian
- Siena
- Dylan
- Dallas
- Amal
- Nicole
- Oaklyn
- Brinley
- Daleyza
- Payton
- London
- Abby
50 Boy Names That Could Be Going Extinct:
- Kylian
- Atharv
- Enoch
- Crue
- Huxley
- Salman
- Camilo
- Advik
- Emmitt
- Garrett
- Jaxton
- Avyaan
- Karim
- Ishaan
- Dax
- Mohamad
- Case
- Ryland
- Franco
- Boston
- Santana
- Reign
- Rudra
- Ridge
- Grady
- Dominick
- Mikael
- Aryan
- Rey
- Adan
- Jase
- Avi
- Quinn
- Gage
- Hamad
- Anderson
- Corey
- Gunner
- Bryce
- Brixton
- Chandler
- Harry
- Alonso
- Frank
- Trace
- Bruce
- Jedidiah
- Langston
- Ignacio
- Dev
