(Terrell, Texas) - Buc-ee's is a beloved road trip stop for many of you. It's a fun, and chaotic, adventure anytime you pull into Buc-ee's, even if it's only for a bathroom break...that'll cost you $100. That doesn't that everyone is a fan of the behemoth convenience stores.

Buc-ee's has been expanding across the United States as of late. Stores are going in across Arizona, as far north as Wisconsin and in the Midwest into Kansas. One state that won't get a new Buc-ee's anytime soon is Colorado as a small town there put a stop to their expansion.

Buc-ee's Suffers Major Court Battle Loss to Small Colorado Town

The town of Palmer Lake, Colorado did not back down from Buc-ee's last year during a town meeting (gazette.com). The meeting even escalated to the point that the citizens of the town were yelling at the Buc-ee's representative. Normally, this would be a battle that Buc-ee's would win.

Not in this case, however. The town of Palmer Lake has a history of going up against big time businesses and winning. They fight hard to keep that small town feel. Residents there didn't want the light pollution of Buc-ee's, the increased traffic and the possibility of major traffic accidents during the winter months.

Buc-ee's Versus a Small Colorado Town Has Been Decided

Earlier this month (March of 2025), Buc-ee's pulled their land annexation application (kktv.com). This means that, at least for the time being, Buc-ee's will not receive the land needed to build in Palmer Lake. It is a victory for this hard fighting small town.

However, another Colorado town would have no problem at all of allowing Buc-ee's into their community, Fountain. The City of Fountain is open to meeting with Buc-ee's about adding a pit stop in their community. Fountain sits along Interstate 25 not far from Cheyenne Mountain.

The Fight Between Buc-ee's and a Small Colorado Town Has a Winner

Buc-ee's can re-submit their annexation application if they feel the need. It's unclear at this time if they will.

