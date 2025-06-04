(Lindale, Texas) - Yeah know, despite the struggles of the Texas Lottery lately, it's still fun to play. It's not that the games are bad, it's the people that were put in place to run the organization. So yes, if you have a few bucks to blow, try a few scratchers or number picks just to see if you get lucky.

In no way am I saying to spend every last dime trying to win. That's silly, and frankly kinda stupid, to do. If you are one of the people that's running into an issue with spending too much on the lottery, go to gamblersanonymous.org.

Some of the Best $1, $5, $20, $100 and More Tickets to Play

I get it, having extra money to blow isn't as much of a luxury as it used to be. I can attest to that personally. But, if you do have a paycheck that's a little bigger, there are some $5, $10 or even a $100 Texas Lottery scratch off tickets that may be fun to play. It's just like at the boats, the higher the bet the bigger the payout.

I decided to go through the Texas Lottery website to find the games that still have a good amount of their jackpots remaining. It's a cool page to check out if you like to strategize your playing. You can see how many prizes are left for each prize tier on that ticket, how much it cost per ticket and other little tidbits of information.

My List of the Best Texas Lottery Scratch Offs to Play Now

These tickets will start at the $1 mark and go all the way to the $100 tickets. No doubt they'll all be fun to play. Check them out below and good luck as we scratch off a hopeful big win.

The 18 Best Texas Lottery Scratch Offs to Play in June Winning isn't easy but it's still fun to play the Texas Lottery. These scratch offs may pay out a big jackpot to you when you play. Gallery Credit: Texas Lottery

