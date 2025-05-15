(Longview, Texas) - The economy is nuts right now so more people are looking at the Texas Lottery to try to win some quick cash. Texans are playing either by picking their numbers in various games or picking up three or four scratch off tickets. The chance is low but the reward is great.

Sure, you can play the $1 tickets all day but your not going to win a whole lot with those. It's the higher cost tickets that give you the biggest rewards. One of those rewards could be a million dollar prize.

The Texas Lottery Scratch Offs with a Million Dollar, or More, Prize

When you get up in the category of the $20, $30 or higher cost ticket, you have a chance at winning a million dollars or more. Sure, the government is going to steal take its half because they need money to waste. But after that, you've got a nice pad in your bank account.

I decided to search the Texas Lottery website and I found the newest games to play that offer million dollar jackpots. On the website, texaslottery.com, they list the games available to play, when the game was released and how many prizes are still left to win. It's a good tool to have if you're a regular player.

These Texas Lottery Scratch Offs Have Million Dollar, or More, Prizes to Win

You can find the 10 newest tickets below with a bonus ticket that has one $20 million prize still available to win. Check them out and go have a little fun trying to win big.

Take Your Chance at Being a New Millionaire With These Texas Lottery Scratch Offs (Accurate as of May 15, 2025) The economy is rough right now so some instant cash would certainly help. Gallery Credit: Texas Lottery

