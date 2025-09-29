Texas has long been famous for its delicious breweries, but we're more than just beer. How about soft drinks? Well, if you didn't know, we've got several Texas-made sodas that we should all be proud of.

We all know and love the story of how Dr Pepper and Big Red were both developed here in the Lone Star State and have, of course, now gone on to become giant global brands.

Three Delicious Texas-Made Soda Brands

But if you didn't know, there are a few Texas-based soft drink companies that are still pumping out their own flavors with their own brand name on them that are absolutely worthy of being in your refrigerator.

This company is one of the oldest Texas soda makers still in operation; it's Dublin Bottling Works in Dublin, TX. They're story is fascinating due to their early ties to the "original Dr Pepper". For decades, Dublin made their own version of "Dublin Dr. Pepper" thanks to a license it brought from the original company.

However, due to a lawsuit from Dr Pepper's current parent company, the small company was forced to stop making its version. But instead of rolling over, they adapted and now offer 17 different pure sugar cane flavors that you can purchase online.

Boots Beverages hails from Bellville, Texas. Created by Boots Kristen after his return from WWII in 1945, his vision was one of locally crafted soft drinks, developed from seasonal fruits. This business model helped grow and sustain the family’s small bottling business. Boots’ son, Mark Kristen, revived the brand in honor of his father after seeing the massive growth of Craft Beer in Texas.

Each four-pack and 12-oz glass bottle features the photo and story of a family member who was integral to the business. They offer 12 different flavors, including a Red Hot Cinnamon Flavor and Coconut Cream.

In 2017, Southside founders Andrew Anguiano and Gregg Spickler, who had known each other since their days working together at a local beer brewery, created a Honey Infused South Texas Craft Soda that they would go on to develop into "Texa-Cola". You can find Southside's bottled sodas at HEB locations all across the state.

Have you tried any of these Texas-made soft drinks yet? Which are your favorites?