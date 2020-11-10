Texas Prepared To Distribute COVID-19 Treatments In The Future

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Just about all officials agree that when it comes to getting life back to normal, we are going to need a vaccine against COVID-19. And when it comes to a vaccine and other medications that will help patients with COVID-19, a plan to distribute the medication is crucial.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced on Tuesday that the State of Texas is prepared to distribute treatments as they become available. And hopefully, that won't be too far into the future.

Governor Abbott pointed to two different stories in the last 48 hours that show promise. Abbott pointed to news from Pfizer on Monday that reported their coronavirus vaccine was able to work in 90% of cases. According to the Governor's office, that vaccine could become available as soon as late November, something the Trump administration has pointed to as well.

Abbott's office also announced that an antibody drug by Eli Lilly & Co. called, bamlanivimab, has been shown to improve symptoms of those who have COVID-19 and that it could prevent hospitalizations. According to the Governor's press release, the company should roll out up to a million doses by the end of the year.

According to the Governor's press release, the Department of State Health Services has developed a Vaccine Distribution Plan for the state.

The Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) is prepared to assist the swift distribution of COVID-19 vaccines and treatments. In late October, TDEM hosted the State of Texas COVID-19 Vaccine Virtual Tabletop Exercise – over 1,000 local, state, federal, and non-governmental organization partners came together to test the state’s vaccine support plan, understand its operational procedures, and examine their roles and responsibilities.

"Swift distribution of vaccines and medical treatments will begin to heal those suffering from COVID-19, slow the spread of the virus, and aid in reducing hospitalizations of Texans," said Governor Abbott. "As we anticipate the arrival of COVID-19 vaccines and treatments, the State of Texas is prepared to quickly distribute those medicines to Texans who voluntarily choose to use them."

Governor Greg Abbott said he believes that yesterday was the first day in what will be many announcements in the coming weeks and ways to combat COVID-19 with medicine.