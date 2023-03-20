Gross! But Is It Illegal To Spit On Someone In Texas?

Let me start by saying to the good people of Texas that I feel spitting on someone might be the most disgusting thing in the world. If you are so mad at someone that you spit on them, you most definitely need to stay away from them forever because it will escalate. Not to mention, spitting is literally your saliva filled with all the bacteria and everything you’ve eaten all day. I don’t mind having a disagreement with someone, but spitting, I do not want whatever you ate for lunch that day on my face. I will truly lose it.

So yeah, it's gross, but is it illegal? Well...

THE GROSSEST THING YOU CAN DO TO SOMEONE IS SPIT ON THEM!

If I had to choose between being punched in the face or being spit on, I definitely order the knuckle sandwich. That’s how much I feel spitting on someone is so disrespectful and disgusting.

I feel like spitting on someone should be considered a hate crime. Legally speaking, it's not quite that extreme in the eyes of the law in Texas, but you could still face some big legal issues.

According to KXAN Austin, spitting on someone in Texas qualifies under the Texas Penal Code, Sec. 22.01 section on assault. That means not only can you be found guilty of the crime and be charged a class C misdemeanor, you can find yourself paying up to a $500 fine.

KEEP YOUR HANDS AND FLUIDS TO YOURSELF!

Spitting on someone is recognized as an assault crime in Texas, so make sure you keep your hands and your mouth to yourself. If you spit on me, we’re definitely going to court for assault separately.

