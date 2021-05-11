Texas Woman Found Guilty of Several Child Sex Trafficking Charges

A Dallas woman has been found guilty on seven charges stemming from teaming up with a Lubbock man to transport a child for sex work.

The Justice Department reports that after a six-day trial, 42-year-old Demecia Shontres Washington was convicted Monday on one count each of:

Conspiracy to commit sex trafficking

Sex trafficking

Conspiracy to transport for prostitution or other criminal sexual activity

Transportation for prostitution or other criminal sexual activity

Conspiracy to sexually exploit children

Sexual exploitation of children

Distribution of child pornography

The prosecution was able to prove that in 2018, Demecia Washington conspired with 35-year-old Jimmy David Washington to recruit and coerce a child under 18 years of age to take part in commercial sex acts and produce child pornography. The two transported the child from Texas to New Mexico and Nevada to force the child into prostitution.

Jimmy Washington was sentenced to 10 years and 10 months in prison to be followed by 15 years of supervised release.

Demecia's sentencing hearing is scheduled for September 1, 2021.

"The statutory maximum penalty for sex trafficking, transportation for purposes of prostitution, and conspiracy to commit those offenses is life in prison, with mandatory minimum penalties of 10 years for each offense," the DOJ reported Tuesday. "The statutory maximum penalty for sexual exploitation of children and conspiracy to commit that offense is 30 years in prison, with mandatory minimum penalties of 15 years for both offenses. The statutory maximum penalty for distribution of child pornography is 20 years in prison, with a mandatory minimum penalty of five years for that offense."

If you ask me, 10 years and some change is a cake walk for someone who exploited and dehumanized a child.