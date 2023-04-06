I am a big fan of technology. I love playing with new technology. I love seeing how new technology can make our lives easier. New technology is a lot of fun. I also understand the flip side of technology as far as how frustrating it can be for some people. On occasion, it does frustrate me. The frustrating part of technology is what's happening to iPhone users and a Richmond, Texas man as the "Find My iPhone" app is wrongly leading people to the man's house.

A Glitch in the Matrix

Scott Schuster moved into his Richmond home in 2018. Since that time, he's had an occasional visitor to his home looking for their iPhone. According to these people, the "Find My iPhone" app has lead them to his home. Problem is, their phone, or other iPhone accessories, are not at his home. There seems to be some kind of glitch in the software that's sending them to his home all hours of the day or night.

Luckily, There has Been No Incidents

So far, there hasn't been any kind of incident between Schuster and the people who are looking for their phone. But he worries that something could happen that could endanger himself and his two kids. He's contacted Apple about the issue on several occasions since last year but has not received any response into why this is happening.

Well, the cops are on the way, so you may want to talk to me before they come here. - A person standing outside Scott Schuster's front door looking for their Apple product

Schuster himself is a software engineer and does have his theories into why this is happening (ABC 13). Maybe he could take that theory and present it to Apple as a way to fix whatever glitch is happening. Its very possible it could be happening to someone else's home, too.

You can see the various Ring doorbell videos of the people looking for their phone in the news video below. Hopefully, this situation can get resolved quickly.

