Let’s Look At The Oldest High School In Texas

The oldest high school in The Lone Star State can be found just about an hour outside of Austin. Given the year it was established, there is zero chance anyone from this school's first graduating class is still alive.

I recently visited my old high school, it was the first time I'd been back in years. The building was brand new my freshman year, my class had the distinction of being the first graduating class to attend all four years of high school in it.

I was surprised at how, now over 20 years later, the school looked as old as it did. But y'all, it's nowhere near close in age to the oldest high school in Texas.

Family minded compiled a list of the oldest high schools in each state, and the oldest in Texas was established in 1845, almost 180 years ago, the same year that Texas formally achieved statehood.

From its beginning up until 2008, New Braunfels High School was one of the largest 4A high schools in Texas. As of 2016, it's been classified as a 6A school by the University Interscholastic League.

New Braunfels High School embraces our district mission statement of Every Student, Every Day. We believe we provide an environment that mixes compassion and understanding with accountability. We believe in building rapport and relationships with students. Our goal is to provide students with a safe school environment allowing them the opportunity to excel in all areas they pursue.

When was the last time you visited your high school? It may be time for a little reunion.

