If I asked you to name the richest city or town in Texas, there is no way you would make it far enough west to name this little town. You might say South Lake or Westlake, which are both quite affluent, but neither is the richest in The Lone Star State.

Depending on where you get your numbers, between twelve and fifteen people live in our state's richest city town. But each is seemingly richer than the one before, depending how you line 'em up.

According to Texas Demographics, those twelve to fifteen people are raking it in, earning an average of $625,523 as of 2023. If this information is correct, then Mentone, TX is indeed the richest town in Texas.

However, there is some conflicting data regarding the wealth of Mentone, which is the county seat of Loving County. Data USA reports a median household income of $172,500, which is still impressive and still indicates this is a tiny but affluent area -- but if that information is correct, just not as affluent.

Data USA also notes a recent population boom in Mentone. Between 2021 and 2022, the population grew 87.5 %, which is wild! The town ballooned from 8 to 15.

So, here it is, the 20 richest towns in Texas, regardless of size. You'll notice that Round Top lands high up at No. 6 and it's a tiny lil town too, they've got a population under 100.