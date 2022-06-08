The State Fair Of Texas Looking To Fill 7000+ Seasonal Jobs

Get our free mobile app

One of the joys of the fall is heading to Fair Park in Dallas to go to the State Fair Of Texas and hear Big Tex greet you with that deep voice of his saying, "Howdy Folks! Welcome to the State Fair Of Texas.". You can't beat the sights, sounds, and smells of everything at the State Fair Of Texas.

This year's state fair will be held from September 30th through October 23rd and will entertain millions of Texans, but to put on a show like this though it requires a lot of help. The State Fair Of Texas is looking to employ more than 7000 people during this year's fair run.

As with any other business looking for employees, there is a labor shortage. To combat that issue, pay for seasonal employees will start out at $15.21 an hour. A 19% increase over last year's starting pay of $12.38, according to NBCDFW. The fair is looking to hire 2200 people to work the gates, coupon sales, games, livestock, maintenance, plumbing, creative arts, and guest services.

The other 4800 people will fill seasonal positions through the fair's business partners and work food and beverage stands, security, games, and rides, with other vendors and on cleaning crews. If you're looking to pick up some extra cash or know of someone in the Dallas area looking for a seasonal job, this could be it. They are currently accepting applications.

The theme for the State Fair Of Texas this year is 'Treats Of Texas'. We know there will be plenty of treats at the fair thanks to all the deep-fried goodness, world-famous Fletcher's corn dogs, cotton candy, and fresh-squeezed lemonade to cool you down on a late, hot summer day at the fair. The fair also features an art show along with agricultural exhibits and competitions and hundreds of vendors. Plus, the Texas Auto Show will be showcasing the latest models of automobiles throughout three buildings.

Live entertainment at this year's fair will hit all genres. There will be musical performances from Trace Adkins, Ashanti, Fitz & The Tantrums, Jason Boland & The Stragglers, Night Ranger, and more. Included in the entertainment will be the cute pigs running in the pig races and you can't forget about the midway, one of the largest in the nation.

If you like to serve and entertain people, this seasonal job just may be perfect for you.

