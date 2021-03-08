The State Fair of Texas Scheduled to Return in 2021

It's an event that a lot of people look forward to every year and sadly it was cancelled for 2020 due to Covid. Plans are being put in place for a big event later this year.

The State Fair of Texas, technically still happened in 2020. Let's be honest, that drive thru event that they did was not the State Fair that we all know and love. Sure, you could have gotten some of your favorite foods, a prize from the Midway, and a picture with Big Tex. Maybe if I lived a little closer to Dallas I would have checked it out, but just didn't seem like it was worth a two hour drive.

Good news! The State Fair of Texas just announced, they plan on opening later this year. Their website reads: "2021 is looking bright! This year, the State Fair of Texas is celebrating 135 years of Texan pride and we’re busy preparing one heck of a safe and festive shindig in the fall. It will be the return of your favorite Fair time traditions, including a huge “Howdy Folks!” from the iconic 55-foot cowboy himself, Big Tex. Check back soon for more details and remember to stay safe so you can enjoy all the tasty fried food, thrilling rides, and one-of-a-kind shows at the 2021 State Fair of Texas."

So it looks like rides, shows, and food will be happening. That's all I want. Actually all I want is food and the Midway open. I'm a sucker for carnival games. I always think I can win the giant bear, maybe 2021 will be my lucky year.