I often speculate about how much thieves and scammers could accomplish if they were to take the same amount of effort they put into their criminal activity and put it into something productive for themselves and society. But alas, the criminal element is ever-present.

Do you have any information that can help this East Texas company get their tools back?

During this past 4th of July weekend, Rub-a-Dub Plumbing returned to their offices to find there had been a break-in that resulted in a loss of approximately $20,000 in tools that their company uses to serve the community's needs--not to mention, feed their families.

KLTV reports that owner Brent McDonald said he "[hopes the thief/thieves] get caught. He went on to say:

“You cannot possibly be making that much money off it. It’s not worth the risk of going and stealing from someone who’s worked hard to invest in their tools so that they can go out and provide for their family. It’s shameful and it’s disgusting.”

McDonald is asking for the help of the East Texas community. Keep an eye out and if you notice someone selling plumbing tools or supplies such as " a jetter, locator, camera, and specialty heads for pipe lining," please let them know.

If you run across any of these stolen tools, and especially if they seem to have emerged out of nowhere, Rub-a-Dub Plumbing asks that you contact Ginny at (903) 525-6336.

And if you're the thief and you happen to be reading this: Please find a better way to spend the limited hours of your finite life. There's a better, and more peaceful, productive way to live.

