This App is Proof Your Partner is Cheating On You

If you suspect your partner is cheating it's a given that you will go through their phone. You'll check their text messages, Facebook messages, and even their Snapchat best friends list. There is one app that is hidden in plain sight that several cheaters use because unlike several other apps, you can hide alerts on this app.

The popular encrypted messaging app called WhatsApp has now announced that much like Snapchat, all chats will automatically erase after a week. Snapchat made disappearing messages a very popular feature that enticed people to spend more time on the app.

Of course, someone who is being unfaithful probably fears text messages could come back to haunt them, so why not use an app that alerts you if someone is saving your conversations or pictures you're sending back and forth. WhatsApp is now one of the biggest platforms in the world to offer end-to-end encryption. This is every unfaithful person's dream come true.

WhatsApp is now enabling disappearing messages in one-on-one chats. If you suspect your partner may be cheating on you search for the WhatsApp app on their phone. You may just find a bunch of hidden messages.

Good luck.